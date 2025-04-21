Aishwarya Rai shares heartfelt photo with Abhishek amid split rumors

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a touching photo with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya. The post celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on April 20. This marks the first time in months that Aishwarya has shared an image with Abhishek, reigniting interest in their relationship status.

In the picture, the family is dressed in white and looking at the camera, creating a warm family moment. Aishwarya simply included a white heart emoji with no additional caption. The couple’s limited joint appearances on social media recently led to speculation about their marriage.

Rumors intensified when they attended events separately in 2024, including Anant Ambani’s wedding. Tensions grew further after Abhishek liked a social media post mentioning divorce. Despite the chatter, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has publicly addressed the rumors, making the anniversary photo their first joint post in a while.

Earlier in March, the couple attended the wedding of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, where they participated in group dances. Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred in several films together and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Aishwarya’s last film was **Ponniyin Selvan: Part II**, while Abhishek recently appeared in **Be Happy**.