Palestinian woman feeds children turtle meat amid food crisis

A 61-year-old Palestinian woman named Kinan revealed that she has been forced to cook turtle meat to feed her children. This dire situation arises from severe food shortages in Gaza, where more than half of the population faces starvation. The information comes from IPC, an organization that monitors global food insecurity.

Kinan currently lives with her family in a tent in Khan Yunis after being displaced by Israeli bombings. In an interview with foreign media, she shared her struggles while cooking turtle meat over a fire. She expressed sadness as she noted her children were afraid to eat it. Despite her assurances that it tastes like fish, some children refused to eat.

The cooking process involves removing the turtle’s shell and preparing the meat with onions, black pepper, tomatoes, and spices. This makeshift meal is a reflection of the broader food crisis in Gaza. The United Nations has also warned that the situation is deteriorating further.

According to the IPC report, most residents of Gaza are expected to face famine by May. The UN Secretary-General has called the report about the risk of famine a grave indictment. As conditions worsen, attention to the plight of Gaza’s residents becomes increasingly urgent.