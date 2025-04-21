How to apply for Sindh’s free electric pink scooty scheme for women

The Government of Sindh has launched the ‘Pink EV Scooty Scheme’ to provide free electric scooters to women. This initiative, led by the Transport and Mass Transit Department, aims to enhance mobility for female students and working professionals throughout the province. The scheme is designed to promote independence and ease of transport for women.

To qualify, applicants must be permanent residents of Sindh and hold a valid driving license for a motorcycle or car. They should either be students enrolled at an educational institution or working women. Additionally, beneficiaries must agree not to sell or sublet their scooty for a minimum of seven years.

The selection of applicants will be done through a transparent ballot process. This will take place in front of media representatives and will be overseen by a committee from various departments. Shortlisted candidates will need to pass a road safety skill test before receiving their scooty, which will come with training, helmet provision, and EV charging access.

To apply, visit the Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s official website, where you will find the “EV Scooty Ballot Form.” Complete the application form and upload the required documents, including your CNIC, domicile certificate, and driving license. This scheme follows the government’s commitment to support women’s mobility, including past initiatives like the ‘Pink Bus’ service.