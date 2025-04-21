Shadab Khan highlights PSL’s importance for Pakistan cricket

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan defended the role of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in shaping the future of cricket in the country. Following his team’s six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings, Shadab addressed concerns about players’ international performance despite strong PSL stats.

He emphasized that the best local talent competes in the PSL, making it unfair to judge those who do not perform well. “As a nation, we’re too judgmental; this is something we need to overcome,” he remarked during the press conference. His insights sparked discussions on the need for a broader perspective on player development.

In the match, Islamabad United chased down a target of 129 runs in just 17.1 overs. Shadab Khan led his team with a steady 47 runs off 40 balls. Karachi Kings had posted 128 runs, with Tim Seifert scoring the highest at 30.

United’s bowlers played a crucial role in restricting Karachi. Shadab took 2 wickets for 17 runs, while Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah contributed with 1/17 and 2/29, respectively. With this win, Islamabad United remains unbeaten in the tournament, sitting at the top of the points table with eight points. They are set to face Multan Sultans on April 23.