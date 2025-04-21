Karachi heatwave to continue as temperatures soar past 40°C

Karachi continues to experience a severe heatwave, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The department announced that high temperatures would persist for the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures in the city are expected to reach between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum recorded temperature is around 25°C.

The current weather conditions are characterized by a relative humidity of about 46% and dry northwesterly winds blowing at 4 kilometers per hour. The PMD advises residents to remain hydrated and take precautions against the heat. They predict that the heatwave may last until April 23, warning the public to stay vigilant.

In addition, other districts in rural Sindh are also suffering from intense heat. For example, Jacobabad recorded a temperature of 43°C, while Shaheed Benazirabad reached 42°C. Fortunately, northern regions like Swat and Mingora received heavy rainfall and thundershowers, providing temporary relief and cooler conditions.

Previously, PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaighum explained that a western weather system disrupted normal airflow, leading to the ongoing heatwave. While a sea breeze may return after sunset, it might remain inactive during the day. Residents are urged to stay indoors during peak heat times, limit travel, and protect vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and women.