UAE and Pakistan strengthen ties during deputy PM’s visit

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad on April 21 for a two-day official visit. He expressed a strong interest in enhancing investment ties between the UAE and Pakistan. The visit aims to deepen the longstanding relations between the two countries and boost bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the positive pace of their growing relationship. He noted that both leaders and citizens desire more development in their ties. The UAE official emphasized a desire to continue advancing collaboration in sectors like trade, investment, and aviation.

Ishaq Dar welcomed Sheikh Abdullah, acknowledging the deep-rooted fraternal bonds shared by both nations. He expressed gratitude for the visit, hoping it could extend despite the UAE leader’s global commitments. Dar reaffirmed the strong diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties that connect the two countries.

As part of the visit, both leaders signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to foster cooperation in culture and consular affairs. Additionally, they witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Federation of UAE’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. This agreement aims to establish a UAE-Pakistan joint business council, further enhancing their economic relationship.