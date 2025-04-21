Islamabad United defeats Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in PSL showdown

Islamabad United continued their strong performance in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a commanding seven-wicket win over Karachi Kings. The match took place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. United’s victory marks their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

After choosing to bowl first, Islamabad’s bowlers executed a disciplined strategy. They restricted the Karachi Kings to a modest score of 127 runs with eight wickets down in 20 overs. This solid bowling performance set the stage for United’s successful chase.

In their innings, United started quickly with Sahibzada Farhan leading the charge. He scored 30 runs off just 18 balls, hitting five boundaries and one six. Although Karachi’s David Warner took a stunning catch to dismiss Farhan, Karachi’s bowlers struggled to maintain momentum.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, Islamabad United remained in control throughout the chase. Azam Khan steadied the innings with a steady 31 runs off 30 balls. Captain Shadab Khan played a crucial role, finishing the match with 47 runs off 40 balls, guiding his team to victory with 17 balls to spare.