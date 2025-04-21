10 terrorists killed in joint CTD and police operation in Mianwali

Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in the Makarwal area of Mianwali on Sunday. During the raid, security forces killed over 10 terrorists linked to militant activities. Several others were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the terrorists opened fire during the operation, which resulted in a local civilian being shot in the leg. He was immediately shifted to the hospital and is now receiving medical treatment.

Despite the heavy exchange of gunfire, all officers and personnel from Punjab Police and CTD, including Mianwali District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq, remained completely safe. The successful operation highlights the coordinated efforts of law enforcement against rising threats.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, praised the swift action. He stated that Punjab Police remains fully alert and committed to defeating the “evil intentions” of terrorists. The operation sends a strong message that security forces will not allow militancy to take root in the region.