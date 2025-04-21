John Cena makes history with 17th world title win at WrestleMania

WrestleMania showcased a historic moment as John Cena won his 17th WWE World Championship, breaking Ric Flair’s long-standing record. Cena achieved this milestone by defeating Cody Rhodes, thanks in part to a surprise appearance by rapper Travis Scott. This victory solidifies Cena’s status as the most decorated wrestler in WWE history.

Although Cena plans to retire by the end of 2025, fans know that wrestling retirements are often not permanent. Therefore, this could be his last WrestleMania appearance, but it’s not confirmed. The event also marked a new era for WWE as it streamed live on Netflix for the first time, reaching around 300 million subscribers.

WWE had additional exciting news over the weekend as they announced their acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. This move represents a significant expansion for WWE, which aims to broaden its global reach and appeal. WrestleMania also featured other moments, including Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship and Becky Lynch’s emotional return alongside Lyra Valkyria.

However, not all fans were pleased with heavy advertising during the event. Many viewers noted distractions from branded gear and promotional logos throughout the show. Despite these complaints, the in-ring action captured the audience’s attention, delivering the thrilling experience fans expect. As Cena’s chapter may be concluding, WWE’s journey on Netflix is just getting started.