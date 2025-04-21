Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi envoy to strengthen bilateral ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Saudi embassy in Islamabad. During the meeting, both leaders emphasized their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. They discussed various areas of collaboration, including economic, social, and security sectors.

Naqvi expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continued support to Pakistan. He particularly appreciated the kingdom’s assistance in economic and social development initiatives. This support has been crucial for Pakistan as it strives to improve its infrastructure and social services.

The interior minister also underlined Pakistan’s determination to combat transnational crimes. He highlighted the country’s efforts to work closely with Saudi Arabia against drug trafficking and human smuggling. Naqvi mentioned that new passport regulations would help address issues related to illegal immigration and organized begging.

Finally, he acknowledged the visa-free entry granted to Saudi citizens visiting Pakistan. This policy reflects the strong brotherly ties between the two nations and fosters closer relations between them. Naqvi’s meeting with the ambassador marks a significant step toward strengthening cooperation in various fields.