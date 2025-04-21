Vaccination schedule released for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the vaccination schedule for Pakistani pilgrims heading to Hajj 2025. Vaccinations have started today in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan. Pilgrims in these cities will receive the mandatory meningitis vaccine to comply with Saudi Arabia’s requirements.

Meanwhile, residents in Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Faisalabad, and Sialkot are set to be vaccinated starting April 22. In Quetta, vaccinations will take place on Wednesday. The Saudi government mandates this vaccine for all pilgrims participating in Hajj.

This year, proof of vaccination is necessary for Hajj package registration. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasizes this measure to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the pilgrimage. Millions of people from around the world will participate in the annual event.

Additionally, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin its pre-Hajj flight operations on April 29. Over 56,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia through 280 flights. PIA plans to use Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 planes for the transportation of these pilgrims.