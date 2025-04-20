Culture and traditions are the true identity of any nation in the world. Those who remain connected to their roots and heritage continue to be remembered in history, and their distinct identity endures. Nations that abandon their cultural values and traditions eventually lose their essence and recognition.

Maryam Nawaz, who made history by becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab, has initiated more than 80 development and welfare projects within just a year of her tenure. Many of these initiatives are unprecedented in Punjab’s history. Under the aegis of the Punjab Government’s Information and Culture Department, the Punjab Culture Festival was organized for the first time on such a grand scale and with unmatched enthusiasm, setting a new precedent in the province’s cultural narrative.

Since Azma Bukhari assumed the additional responsibility of Culture Minister, the cultural landscape of Punjab has transformed significantly. Although Punjabi Culture Day is traditionally celebrated on March 14, this year it was postponed by a month to express solidarity with the victims of the tragic attack on the Jaffer Express in Balochistan. Subsequently, on April 17, a magnificent Punjab Culture Festival was held at Alhamra Hall, Lahore, under the patronage of the Information and Culture Ministry.

The three-day event brought the vibrant colors and distinct traditions of Punjab’s regional cultures to life, captivating audiences from across the province. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the festivities, beginning with the opening of a cultural art exhibition at the Ustad Allah Bakhsh Gallery in Alhamra. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, guided the Chief Minister through the gallery, where iconic artworks depicted the essence of Punjab’s cultural heritage. The exhibition featured pieces by renowned artists including Allah Bakhsh, Ghulam Mustafa, Zulfi, Shehla Farooq, and others.

Impressed by the curation, the Chief Minister praised the exhibit and expressed deep interest in restoring the galleries to meet international standards, making them fitting venues for future exhibitions. The visual displays celebrated Punjab’s customs and traditions through evocative imagery.

Following the exhibition, Maryam Nawaz proceeded to the Burney Garden, the venue for the main festivities. She visited various cultural stalls representing different divisions of Punjab, each showcasing unique elements of their local heritage. The Chief Minister expressed delight and surprise at the beauty and scale of craftsmanship on display, remarking on the richness of Punjab’s local industries.

Information and Culture Minister Azma Bukhari, along with Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, welcomed the Chief Minister at the venue. The festival featured traditional performances, including the dholchi (drummers) and bhangra dancers, which earned rousing applause from the audience. Maryam Nawaz personally commended a female dholchi artist, calling her onstage and appreciating her talent.

Famed Punjabi singer Naseebo Lal performed her hit song “Jhoom Jhoom,” energizing the crowd. At one point, both Maryam Nawaz and Naseebo Lal found themselves on stage simultaneously. In a gracious gesture of humility, the Chief Minister stepped down, inviting Naseebo Lal to perform first. In response, the singer offered to delay her performance until after the Chief Minister’s address, but Maryam Nawaz insisted she sing first, exemplifying her respect for artists.

In her address, the Chief Minister expressed profound love for Punjab’s land, people, music, culture, and traditions. “I am a patriotic Pakistani. During my exile, I would often cry reminiscing the scent of Punjab’s soil during the rain,” she shared. She encouraged youth to learn English, but proudly speak Punjabi as it is intrinsic to their identity. “Punjab and Punjabi are who we are. We can never forget that. The Punjabi bhangra is unparalleled anywhere in the world,” she said. She commended Azma Bukhari for the outstanding execution of the festival and highlighted the global recognition of Punjab’s artists.

“I am overjoyed to be among those artists whose performances I grew up watching on television. These individuals are our national treasures,” she said.

Minister Azma Bukhari, in her speech, highlighted the richness of Punjab’s soil, stating, “This land yields gold. Its people are filled with warmth and affection. Punjab’s culture has an irresistible sweetness that draws people in. It is the land of Sufi saints-Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Sultan Bahu-whose poetry still touches hearts centuries later.”

She emphasized the distinct traditions and specialties of each region: Lahore’s famous cuisine, Kasur’s falooda, Eminabad’s barfi, Multan’s sohan halwa, Chakwal’s rewarian – all are hallmarks of Punjab’s unique identity.

The successful organization of the festival was credited to the tireless efforts of Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Kazmi, and Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed. Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Tanveer Majid also played a pivotal role in arranging stalls from all divisions, which were well received by attendees.

Secretary Hamdani broke protocol by attending the festival in traditional shalwar kameez, while ED Alhamra Tauqeer Kazmi stood out in a traditional pag (turban) and lacha (dhoti), embodying Punjab’s cultural attire.

The festival saw distinguished participation from international dignitaries, including H.E. Daniel Arsenault, Acting High Commissioner of Canada; Zhou Shiren, Consul General of China; Durmus Bastug, Consul General of Turkey; Ben Warrington, Head of British High Commission Lahore; and Fabrice Didier, Director at the French Consulate.

British High Commission’s Lahore head Ben Warrington expressed admiration for Punjab’s culture: “Though I’ve only recently been posted to Lahore, I am deeply impressed by Punjabi music, culture, and bhangra. Today, I wore a Punjabi pag (Kula) for the first time – it felt like I’ve become an honorary Punjabi.”

The festival also hosted a Punjabi Literary Baithak, featuring intellectuals such as Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Nain Sukh, Fauzia Ishaq, and Saeed Bhutta. Moderated by Shaista Nazhat, the discussion centered on the significance of promoting Punjabi culture and heritage. The scholars also condemned the targeted killings of Punjabis in Balochistan based on their identity cards and openly criticized Sindh’s opposition to the canal project.

A special theatrical performance of the legendary Punjabi tale Heer Ranjha was staged and met with overwhelming applause, with audiences praising the cast for their powerful acting.

The musical lineup included performances by Zeeshan Rokhri, Nadeem Abbas Lonewala, Sanam Marvi, Somia Khan, and Jameel Lohar, all of whom captivated audiences with their soulful renditions.

One of the festival’s biggest highlights was Minister Azma Bukhari’s decision to make the entire event free and open to the public. No tickets were issued, allowing over 10,000 people to attend across three days-setting a new attendance record in Alhamra’s history.

The massive public turnout proved that people are weary of unrest, violence, and negativity-they now seek joy, cultural celebration, and meaningful experiences. Azma Bukhari’s mission is to promote Punjab’s heritage and traditions, and the grand success of the Punjab Culture Festival is a shining testament to that vision.

Cultural figures and intellectuals from across the province lauded both Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister Azma Bukhari for their extraordinary efforts in organizing such a remarkable event.