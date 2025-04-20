Hailstorm hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi again amid weather warnings

Islamabad and Rawalpindi were hit by rain and hail again on Sunday, just days after a strong hailstorm struck the region. This time, hailstones were smaller and no major damage was reported, but authorities stayed alert.

The earlier storm on Wednesday caused serious damage, breaking windows, damaging cars, and uprooting trees due to strong winds. Sunday’s weather, though intense, was milder in comparison.

The National Disaster Management Authority warned of more rain, strong winds, and possible hail in the next 8 to 10 hours. It also cautioned about falling trees, power outages, and accidents due to low visibility on wet roads.

Residents were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety tips through the NDMA app. Many people parked vehicles under shelter, while light to moderate showers continued in different parts of both cities.