Rohit, Suryakumar power Mumbai to big win over Chennai in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in a one-sided IPL 2025 clash. They chased a 177-run target in just 15.4 overs with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK scored 176 for 5 after being put in to bat. Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 53, and Shivam Dube added 50. Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly, taking 2 for 19 in four overs.

In reply, Mumbai’s batting was explosive. Rohit Sharma scored 76* from 45 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68* off just 30 balls. Their 129-run stand sealed the easy win.

Ryan Rickelton scored 24 before getting out to Jadeja. However, the chase remained smooth as Mumbai dominated the match from start to finish.