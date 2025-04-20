Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 22, 2025


Rohit, Suryakumar power Mumbai to big win over Chennai in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in a one-sided IPL 2025 clash. They chased a 177-run target in just 15.4 overs with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, CSK scored 176 for 5 after being put in to bat. Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 53, and Shivam Dube added 50. Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly, taking 2 for 19 in four overs.

In reply, Mumbai’s batting was explosive. Rohit Sharma scored 76* from 45 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68* off just 30 balls. Their 129-run stand sealed the easy win.

Ryan Rickelton scored 24 before getting out to Jadeja. However, the chase remained smooth as Mumbai dominated the match from start to finish.

Submit a Comment