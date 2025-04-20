Tanzania aims to boost cotton exports to Pakistan

A delegation from the Tanzania Cotton Board, led by Director General Marco Charles Mtunga, visited the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) to explore export opportunities. They discussed ways to strengthen trade ties and increase cotton exports to Pakistan.

KCA officials said Pakistan already imports cotton from Tanzania but raised concerns over its quality and packaging. They also pointed out issues with traceability and sustainability, which affect importers’ confidence.

Mtunga assured the KCA that he would discuss these concerns with the Tanzanian government. He emphasized that most cotton in Tanzania is grown by small farmers, mainly in Shinyanga and Mwanza regions.

He added that cotton yields are affected by weather and farming resources. KCA Vice Chairman Jahangir Moghul said Pakistan’s cotton production has dropped, pushing the textile industry to rely more on imports.