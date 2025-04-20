PM Shehbaz launches nationwide anti-polio drive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif kicked off a seven-day anti-polio campaign by giving polio drops to children on Sunday. He urged all parents to support field teams and ensure every child receives the vaccine.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan can defeat polio with national unity and cooperation. He also praised the security efforts made to protect health workers during the campaign.

He thanked the World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their strong support in fighting polio in Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of public awareness and community support in this mission.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said Pakistan struggles with healthcare implementation. He warned that Afghanistan may beat Pakistan in eradicating polio unless stronger efforts are made.