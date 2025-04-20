Pakistan allows visa-free entry for Saudi citizens

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that Saudi citizens can now visit Pakistan without a visa. This decision came after his meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy in Islamabad.

Both officials discussed travel rules, diplomatic ties, and security cooperation. Naqvi thanked Saudi Arabia for its support, especially during the recent anti-narcotics conference co-hosted with the GCC.

Naqvi also shared updates on new passport and ID reforms to improve document safety. He highlighted efforts to reduce street crime and shut down begging networks.

The minister praised Saudi help in freeing five Pakistanis wrongly jailed for drug smuggling. The ambassador promised stronger ties and more cooperation in the future.