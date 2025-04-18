Bollywood film ‘Jaat’ sparks controversy over church scene

Bollywood film ‘Jaat’ has stirred controversy just days after release. A legal case has been filed against its team, including actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar. Indian media reports say the Christian community felt offended by a scene in the film.

Police in Jalandhar registered an FIR against director Gopichand Malineni and the producers. The complaint states that Randeep Hooda’s character stands under a holy cross inside a church, showing disrespectful behavior during a prayer scene. The scene reportedly includes acts of intimidation and was seen as hurtful to Christian sentiments.

According to the FIR, the filmmakers released ‘Jaat’ during the Good Friday and Easter season deliberately, aiming to provoke the Christian community. Authorities say this timing could create unrest and disturb peace across the country.

‘Jaat’ features Sunny Deol as the lead and Randeep Hooda as the villain. The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and others. Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it made over ₹32 crore in its first week at the box office.