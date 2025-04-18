Fatima Sana leads Pakistan women’s team with confidence ahead of world cup

Following the match, Fatima praised her team’s hard work, stating, “This qualification means a lot, and the credit goes to the entire team.” She also highlighted their goal to win their final match against Bangladesh, aiming to complete the qualifiers at the top of the table without any defeats.

Pakistan posted a total of 205 runs for six wickets in their match against Thailand. Although they started cautiously, Sidra Amin played a vital role in stabilizing the innings while Fatima contributed important runs towards the end. Fatima noted the pressure from Thailand’s bowlers but felt the team capitalized on opportunities in the final overs.

On the bowling side, Fatima Sana and her teammates delivered a disciplined performance, with each taking three wickets. This win marks Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the qualifiers. Next, they will face Bangladesh on April 19, as both teams vie for a strong finish.