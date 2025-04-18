Gujarat Titans sign Shanaka as Glenn Phillip’s replacement for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have brought in Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for Glenn Phillips for the remainder of IPL 2025. Phillips, who had joined the team for INR 2 crore, had to return home without playing a single match due to a groin injury.

This marks a return for Shanaka, who previously played for the Titans in IPL 2023, appearing in just three matches that season. Now, he rejoins the squad at a base price of INR 75 lakh.

The experienced T20 campaigner, Shanaka has featured in over 100 T20Is for Sri Lanka and brings balance as a hard-hitting lower-order batter and handy medium pacer.

His inclusion gives Gujarat more flexibility as they look to strengthen their squad for the crucial second half of the season, following a disrupted campaign due to injuries.