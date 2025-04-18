Tragedy strikes Florida university: shooting claims two lives

A mass shooting at Florida State University left two people dead and five injured on Thursday. According to police, the gunman was identified as Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old student and the son of a local deputy sheriff. He allegedly used his mother’s old service weapon in the incident, which caused chaos on campus during lunchtime.

As gunfire erupted, students were ordered to shelter in place while first responders rushed to the scene. Witnesses reported a frantic scene as people fled the student union, with one eyewitness noting, “Everyone just started running.” Ikner was shot and injured during the incident; his condition has not been made public.

Authorities stated that the two deceased individuals were not students, but further details were withheld. Florida State University canceled classes and urged off-campus students to leave. University President Richard McCullough expressed his heartbreak over the event, confirming that support resources were being made available for affected individuals.

This tragic event adds to a troubling pattern of mass shootings in the U.S., where gun violence continues to be a significant concern. President Donald Trump addressed the incident, emphasizing his strong support for the Second Amendment. Meanwhile, public calls for stricter gun control measures grow louder in the wake of such violence, with reports stating there have been at least 81 mass shootings this year alone.