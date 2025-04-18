China Launches world’s first thorium reactor, pioneering clean nuclear energy

China has activated the world’s only operational thorium molten salt reactor, marking a significant milestone for clean nuclear energy. This groundbreaking achievement took place in the Gobi Desert, where Chinese scientists successfully reloaded fuel into the reactor without stopping its operation. The activation was disclosed during a closed-door meeting at the Chinese Academy of Sciences on April 8.

The 2-megawatt experimental unit is designed to run on thorium, using molten salt as both a coolant and fuel carrier. Project chief scientist Xu Hongjie announced that the reactor reached full-power operation in June 2024 and completed successful fuel reloading four months later. “We now lead the global frontier,” Xu stated, emphasizing their commitment to advancing this technology.

Experts favor thorium as a safer alternative to uranium, citing its lower risk of weaponization and production of less long-lived radioactive waste. This technology operates at atmospheric pressure and is engineered to prevent overheating, making it a promising option for future energy needs. The Chinese team built on declassified U.S. research, which laid the groundwork for their advancements.

As China aims to diversify its energy sources, a larger 10-megawatt thorium reactor is under construction, set to achieve criticality by 2030. Furthermore, plans for thorium-powered cargo ships are in development to significantly reduce emissions in maritime transport. Xu highlighted the symbolic nature of this project, linking its timing to important achievements in China’s nuclear history.