Pakistan’s CNIC to serve as medical record number: A game-changer for healthcare

Pakistan has taken a significant step in healthcare by declaring the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) as each citizen’s Medical Record (MR) number. This decision has been praised as a historic milestone by many in the health sector. It comes from high-profile organizations like the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB).

Prof. Abdul Basit, Chairman of HealthRAB, applauded the move as transformative for Pakistan’s health governance. He commended Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar for this “visionary and game-changing” initiative. Using CNIC as a universal MR number will enhance patient-centric care and aid in identifying undiagnosed conditions like diabetes.

Moreover, Prof. Basit highlighted the importance of this integration for medical research. He stated that it would lead to real-time databases for chronic diseases, which are crucial for effective prevention and resource allocation. This development will strengthen primary care and shift some burdens away from tertiary hospitals.

The government aims to roll out this initiative as part of their “One Patient, One ID” policy. It will securely store medical records and improve continuity of care across the country. Prof. Basit also supported the plans for expanding telemedicine and mobile health units, which will especially benefit those in rural areas.