Karachi heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 40°C from april 20 to 23

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Karachi. Officials predict that daytime temperatures will rise 4 to 6°C above normal. This heatwave is expected to last from April 20 to April 23. During this time, temperatures could exceed 40°C.

Residents will face high humidity levels during this period. Daytime humidity is forecast to be around 50%, dropping to about 25% in the evening. This combination will likely increase discomfort for many individuals. Therefore, officials are urging extra caution for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly.

Authorities recommend minimizing outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours. Staying well-hydrated is crucial to avoid heat-related illnesses. Citizens should be aware of these health risks as the heatwave continues.

Meanwhile, some relief is expected in upper and central districts of Sindh. Occasional gusty winds may provide a break from the heat. Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nearby regions may see rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms in the next twelve hours.