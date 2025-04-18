PAF airlifts bodies of eight murdered Pakistanis from Iran

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) recently airlifted the bodies of eight Pakistani nationals from Iran. These men were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province last week. The PAF used a C-130 aircraft to bring the remains back to their hometown, Bahawalpur, following a government directive.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the bodies were airlifted from Zahedan, Iran, after completing all legal procedures. The bodies were handed over to the Pakistani Consul General in Zahedan before being transported to Pakistan early Thursday morning.

Upon arrival at Bahawalpur airport, a somber ceremony took place to honor the deceased. Civil and military officials attended to pay their respects. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and other military leaders expressed deep sorrow over this tragic incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The tragic killings occurred when eight Pakistani auto mechanics were found dead in Mehrestan. Six victims were from Khanqah Sharif, and two were from Tehsil Ahmedpur Sharqia. Their bodies showed signs of a brutal execution, with hands and legs tied.