U.S. airstrike hits Yemen oil port, leaving 38 dead and 102 injured

A U.S. airstrike on an oil port in Yemen has resulted in 38 deaths and over 100 injuries. Houthi rebels reported these casualties after an attack on the Ras Isa oil terminal. They stated that the victims were mainly workers at the port.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the airstrike on the Ras Isa oil port in western Yemen. Their statement explained that the attack aimed to disrupt the fuel supply for the Houthis. The goal was to target their financial resources and limit their operations.

Houthi officials have accused the U.S. of causing harm to their people. They stated that the airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas are ongoing and not only affect military targets. The U.S. has been conducting these operations since March to prevent attacks on international shipping routes.

This conflict escalated after the war in Gaza began in October 2023. The Houthis resumed attacks on vessels in response to Israel’s military actions. This cycle of violence continues as both sides engage in retaliatory strikes, raising concerns for regional stability.