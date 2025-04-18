Karachi Kings owner explains Babar Azam’s exit from team

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal has revealed why Babar Azam left the team. Babar played for Karachi Kings from 2017 to 2022 after joining from Islamabad United in the PSL’s inaugural season. In 2023, he switched to Peshawar Zalmi and now serves as their captain.

Iqbal explained that disagreements arose between Babar and the team regarding his batting position. The team wanted him to bat at number three, but Babar preferred to open the innings. This difference in opinion ultimately led to his release.

Babar Azam, aged 30, has always favored opening in his T20 career. He has opened in 76 out of 90 PSL innings. During this time, he scored 3,103 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 47.01.

Babar’s record includes 28 half-centuries and 2 centuries, showcasing his talent in the game. His move to Peshawar Zalmi may offer him the chance to continue shining as a top player.