Sunrisers Hyderabad struggle on the road: A need for improvement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faces a troubling statistic this season. They are the only IPL team yet to win an away match. Their latest game ended in defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. This loss highlighted ongoing issues within the team, revealing a concerning pattern in their performance.

Both of SRH’s victories came at home, where they excelled on batting-friendly tracks. They posted impressive totals of 286 and 246 in those games. However, when playing away, the story changes dramatically. SRH has failed to reach the 170-run mark in any away matches this season. Their batting struggles have become increasingly evident, especially on trickier surfaces.

Head coach Daniel Vettori acknowledges the team’s challenges but remains optimistic. He noted the lack of control over pitch conditions and emphasized the need for adaptation. Despite showing potential in the PowerPlay, SRH couldn’t maintain momentum throughout their innings. Key players struggled to adapt quickly to the slower pitch, leaving them unable to build a substantial score.

Mumbai Indians’ bowlers effectively exploited the conditions, utilizing slower deliveries to pressure SRH’s batters. While SRH’s bowlers had some success with slower balls, they conceded too many runs. Vettori praised Mumbai’s execution and recognized their ability to read the game well. Moving forward, SRH must find ways to improve their performance, especially in away games.