Trump administration implements social media vetting for Gaza-linked visa applicants

The Trump administration has mandated new social media vetting for US visa applicants who have traveled to Gaza. This directive, dated April 17 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, affects both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants. Those who have been in Gaza since January 1, 2007, will face detailed scrutiny of their social media activities.

This requirement encompasses a broad range of individuals, including NGO workers and diplomats. Anyone visiting Gaza in any official or personal capacity must comply with the vetting process. If any concerning information related to national security arises, a Security Advisory Opinion (SAO) will be initiated.

The SAO entails a comprehensive review by multiple agencies to assess any potential threat an applicant may pose to US interests. This new policy is part of a broader strategy to tighten visa procedures, with more than 300 visas already revoked under a 1952 law.

Critics, including civil liberties groups, argue that the policy violates First Amendment rights, especially for student visa holders. Notably, Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk had her visa revoked due to her pro-Palestinian views. Rubio defended these actions, stating he will continue revoking visas linked to national security concerns.