Revenue officers accused of illegally transferring state land

In a startling revelation pointing towards misuse of authority and fraudulent manipulation within Lahore’s revenue machinery, the Board of Revenue Punjab has directed the Commissioner Lahore Division to initiate immediate disciplinary action and submit a report by April 24 against two revenue officials allegedly involved in the illegal transfer of state-owned land.

According to an official reminder issued by the Deputy Secretary Taxes-II of the Board of Revenue on April 16, 2025, the case pertains to the unauthorized approval of mutation No. 60,409 involving central government land located in Gulberg. The mutation was allegedly sanctioned by Ubaid Ullah, Patwari of Patwar Circle Ichhra, and Malik Muhammad Iqbal, Revenue Officer, without obtaining mandatory permission from the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R), Lahore – a clear violation of standing directives issued by the S&R Wing of the Board.

The reminder further noted that an attested copy of the related Transfer Order No. 19,425 is missing from the official record, raising serious concerns about the transparency and legality of the transaction. The Board has previously issued three separate directives to ADC(R) Lahore on January 16, January 24, and March 19 this year (vide letter numbers 2497-2025, 2547-2025, and 2813-2025), yet no response or action report has been submitted to date.

The Board’s recent communication strongly emphasizes the need for a conclusive inquiry and action report by April 24, 2025, to be presented before the Member Taxes, Board of Revenue Punjab. The directive was prompted by findings during a special inspection audit led by Tehsildar (Inspection & Audit)-I and discussed during a high-level meeting held with the General Assistant (Revenue)-II Lahore.