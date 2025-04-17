BCCI set to announce central contracts, Abhishek Sharma likely to make the cut

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the much-anticipated central contracts for the Indian cricket team. Most players will likely remain in their current grades, with a few exceptions. The BCCI plans to consider some young talents who might not fully meet the criteria for retainership.

Abhishek Sharma, a standout left-handed batter from Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, is expected to be included. He has shown impressive skills in world cricket and the ongoing IPL. Abhishek is likely to be assigned to Grade C, which offers an annual retainership of INR 1 crore.

According to BCCI policy, players need a minimum of three Tests, eight ODIs, or ten T20Is to qualify. Abhishek has played 17 T20Is, including 12 in the required timeframe from October to September. In addition to Abhishek, Nitish Reddy, the young Andhra all-rounder, has also made a case for inclusion by playing five Tests and four T20Is.

Moreover, Harshit Rana may secure a spot despite not meeting individual format criteria. However, his cumulative appearances might qualify him. Varun Chakravarthy and Shreyas Iyer are also expected to be included. Star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retain their A+ status. The BCCI will announce the contracts and support staff changes in the coming days.