Axar Patel thrives in captaincy as Delhi Capitals dominate IPL season

Axar Patel is enjoying a fairy tale year, marked by significant achievements in cricket. After missing the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury, he played crucial roles in India’s victories at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Recently, he took on the challenge of leading the Delhi Capitals as captain. Despite the pressure of high expectations, Axar has guided the team to the top of the IPL points table after six matches, with five wins.

Speaking after a thrilling Super Over victory against the Rajasthan Royals, Axar expressed his enjoyment of the captaincy role. “I took up the role because I wanted to enjoy the responsibility,” he stated. He believes in making decisions that suit the team’s needs while maintaining an atmosphere of fun and focus. Axar aims to balance discipline with a relaxed environment, allowing players to express themselves as long as they perform their duties effectively.

As a new captain, Axar acknowledges that he has made some tactical decisions that didn’t pay off, such as using Tristan Stubbs as a bowler. However, he insists on learning from these experiences. “I don’t mind owning up to mistakes because these are opportunities to learn,” he explained. He remains open-minded about his tactics, emphasizing that flexibility is important in T20 cricket, where situations can change rapidly.

Despite his individual form being a bit underwhelming, Axar remains positive. He recently secured his first wicket of the season after struggling with a finger injury. In the IPL, he focuses on bowling in the right areas rather than fixating on taking wickets. “As long as I do that, I don’t care about the wickets,” he said. With the team winning in exciting ways, Axar is excited about the season ahead and is optimistic that they can continue to improve.