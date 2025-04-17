Karachi kings owner reveals reasons behind Babar Azam’s trade

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal shared insights about the trade of star batter Babar Azam before the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023. Iqbal explained that the franchise decided to let Babar go due to a disagreement over his batting position. The team wanted him to bat at number three, but Babar insisted on opening, a role he prefers.

Iqbal emphasized that the management aimed to strengthen the team’s lineup. They believed that Babar batting at number three would further enhance their already strong opening order. However, Babar’s refusal to change his role prompted the franchise to release him.

The management decided on a complete squad overhaul, resulting in the departure of Babar, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir. Despite his impressive record, Babar has faced criticism for his recent performances. In PSL 10, he registered a duck in the first match against Quetta Gladiators, followed by just one run against Islamabad United.

Babar’s struggles extend to other formats as well. After scoring 151 runs against Nepal in August 2023, he has failed to make a century since then. While Pakistan continued to support him in international matches, his inconsistent performances remain a concern. These developments highlight the challenges Babar faces in both his franchise and national roles.