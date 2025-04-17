CJ Aalia Neelum urges lawyers to move away from strikes

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has called on lawyers to stop the culture of strikes and court boycotts. During a meeting with District and Tehsil Bar Association representatives, she emphasized that maintaining judicial dignity is vital. CJ Neelum urged the legal community to find constructive ways to address their grievances.

She explained that strikes disrupt court proceedings and negatively affect many lawyers’ livelihoods. “When courts are closed, litigants suffer,” she noted, highlighting the impact on vulnerable members of the legal profession. Strikes should not be the first choice for resolving issues.

CJ Neelum also stressed the importance of a respectful relationship between the judiciary and legal professionals. She stated that collaboration is essential for upholding the rule of law and building public trust in the justice system. A cooperative environment benefits both the bench and the bar.

To address complaints about judicial officers, CJ Neelum encouraged submitting concerns in writing. She assured that all complaints would be handled transparently and with due process. Additionally, she shared updates on projects aimed at modernizing the judicial system, including a new Judicial Tower in Lahore.