TTP vs Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen: A New Power Struggle in the Militant Landscape

Opinion (Jawad Yousafzai) – After the formation of Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee, the fighters associated with Tahreek Taliban Pakistan have started criticism over the new development. It seems that they are not happy with the new development, writing several articles about the new alliance, narrating it against Islamic values. One unofficial article refers to the development as “Fasaad Bainal Mujahideen” (discord among Mujahideen). An article written by a TTP activist calls Al-Qaeda a conspiratorial and divisive organization and blamed global militants’ outfit in the Subcontinent for the establishment of this new organization. Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent has reportedly renamed itself Harkat-e-Inqilbaad Islami Pakistan and allied itself with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and the Lashkar-e-Islam Group. In the article claim that under this alliance, the Tehreek-e-Ittehad-e-Mujahideen (IMP) has been established, which is considered a parallel group to the TTP and if armed conflict between the two groups surfaced then Al-Qaeda will be responsible for it.

After the article many articles and counter article published in their groups have arguments with each other countering with reference from the Quran and Hadees. So far, there are multiple articles from TTP, which stress Jihad under one flag, The sacrifice in the formation of Tahreek Taliban and one group one flag ins worth mentioning. One article claiming that TTP is the oldest and having proper shura with the board of Ulama and mufti. However, a social media campighan was also reported hat TTP related accounts was sharing a clip related to its leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud on various platforms including clips from international media. The move is being described as an attempt by the organization to increase its online presence and indirectly countering the formation of Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee, which is led by Hafiz Gulbhadar.

These actions suggest that TTP views the new alliance as a threat to its authority and influence. It appears TTP is unhappy with the new formation and sees it as an internal division within militant ranks. Interestingly, Jumaat Ul Ahrar which has merged with Tahreek Taliban Pakistan few years back has congratulated the formulation of “Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen” via its official channel, which indicates that this JUA faction may join this new alliance in the future. Earlier, JuA had some serious issues with TTP and several times they openly spoke up against TTP policies. However, in response to Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee has not officially responded but, in some article and clips suggested that TTP is not part of such an alliance, that’s why they are not happy. In other article and clips, they have also put some serious allegations over TTP head Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud as well. The group has also shared some old videos of Azam Tariq (Assosited with Mahsud Taliban), has put some serious accusations over TTP in 2014.

If we see the history of these militant groups, they have long lasting despites among the groups and fighting for power. TTP is found by Baitullah Mahsud, who belong to the south Waziristan while Tahreek Taliban Gulbhadar was founded by Hafiz Gulbhadar from North Waziristan. They both have tribal disputes as well like Gulbahar group operated under Dawar & Wazir while TTP is the Mahsud group. Earlier, they have also disputed over the leadership, when fazlullah was appointed as head of Tahreek Taliban Pakistan after Killing of Hakeem Ullah Mahsud. Mahsud Taliban was of the view that their power and organization, which they have founded had shifted to Swat & Yousafzai tribe. They were unhappy and several clashed were even reported. Later, media reports suggested that Fazlullah was appointed as TTP’s head via Democratic voting inside Tahreek Taliban Shura. In the long run despites, Tahreek Taliban want put efforts to merge Gulbhadar into TTP and strengthened the centralized system of Tahreek Taliban Pakistan, while the Gulbhadar wanted TTP merger into Tahreek Taliban Gulbahdar.

TTP claims that they have proper Shura and a board of Mufti which are more than 500 think tankers. On the other hand, the Gulbhadar thinks that their group is the oldest as it was founded in 2004, which has more fighters and suicide bombers from Central Tahreek Taliban Pakistan. Now, this new Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee, where crtsising by central Tahreek Taliban Pakistan, can be strengthened the Gulbhadar. The reasons are that the Gulbhadar wants to get an extension to another Tribal district, which this alliance has provided a ground for him. Now, this alliance gets more doors open to the group which was only operate in Bannu and North Waziristan. With such alliances, Khyber, Orakzai, South Waziristan, Mohmand and Bajaur will be covered under the leadership of Hafiz Gulbahar. I have strong sense of feeling that Jumaat ul Ahrar will also join them soon, as they are unhappy with TTP’s current leadership & Policies. Like JuA has functional their official media and start issue statement and If JuA joined such alliance, it will be more lethal and more suicidal combination in the upcoming days.

The other reason, Jumaat Ul Ahrar is not happy with the soft policies of TTP, as recently shifted and softened their tone against security forces. Secondly, the coverup group group like Tahreek Inqilab Pakistan is the subgroup or front face of the Al Qaeda subcontinent, as militants circle believe to be, because the Al Qaeda subcontinent was inactive and was occasionally issue statements, but right after formation of Ittihaad Ul Mujahedeen, their official media channel has released an exclusive old video of Osma Mahmood. Experts believe that the new Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee was facilitated by such a group like Al Qaeeda. Now it seems that Al Qaeda will be facilitated such an alliance with the resources like further strengthen Hafiz Gulbhadar propaganda, as well as their attacking strategy and capabilities across Pakistan. It should be noted that TTP’s official media Omer media, was trained and founded by Al-Qaeda in 2008. Secondly, this alliance of Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen will further open the doors for other militant groups like Punjabi Taliban, Sipa Sahaabah, Jaish Mohmand etc to fight in the tribal belt under Ittihad-ul-Mujahidee. So, in short, the upcoming days will be more lethal and challenging in terms of propaganda and also in combat/ attacks under the Hafiz Gulbhadar group.