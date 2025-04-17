Pakistan and Bangladesh resume diplomatic consultations for the first time in 15 years

Pakistan and Bangladesh have resumed high-level diplomatic consultations for the first time in 15 years. Senior officials from both countries met in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss various regional and international issues. This meeting marks the first formal Foreign Office Consultation since 2010, reflecting a renewed commitment to rebuilding trust and cooperation.

The discussions centered on key areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Officials also discussed the situation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas during the discussions. Both parties assessed the advancements in visa facilitation and direct shipping services, showing optimism for future collaboration.

Amna Baloch, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, is visiting Dhaka for two days. During her trip, she is anticipated to meet with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. Furthermore, Baloch will engage with think tanks and the Pakistani diaspora in Bangladesh later today.

This diplomatic engagement is a key component of Pakistan’s broader strategy to enhance its relationship with Bangladesh. Since the Awami League’s government left office in August 2024, both countries have exchanged trade delegations and conducted multiple diplomatic meetings. The upcoming visit by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar later this month will mark the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh since 2012.