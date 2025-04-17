PM directs mandatory IT education from grade 6 to boost skills training

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a new strategy to make Information Technology a required subject starting from Grade 6 across the country. During a high-level meeting on IT matters, he emphasized the importance of promoting the IT sector and increasing IT-related exports. The Prime Minister believes that including IT in school curricula is crucial for preparing future generations for a digital economy.

Furthermore, PM Sharif instructed the Ministry of Information Technology to launch training programs in underdeveloped regions, including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan. He urged collaboration with provincial governments to ensure standardized and high-quality IT education at all educational levels.

The Ministry briefed the Prime Minister about ongoing initiatives and future projects. The “School Broadband Connectivity Project” aims to upgrade internet infrastructure in schools in Islamabad. In the current fiscal year, the Ministry has trained nearly 50,000 individuals in high-end IT skills, while over 600,000 have received general IT training.

Additionally, innovative partnerships with Huawei aim to establish vocational training centers at major universities. These centers will focus on advanced topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. The Prime Minister remains committed to equipping the workforce with skills that meet international standards, emphasizing the significant role of organizations like the ACCA in developing Pakistan’s economy.