Health ministry taps NADRA for digital medical ID initiative

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has approached National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, to seek the authority’s support for implementing the vision of “One Patient, One ID.”

The NHS Ministry has already approved the launch of the ‘One Patient, One Medical Record (MR) ID’ initiative. The MR ID will serve as a unique identifier assigned to each patient, allowing access to their medical records across all healthcare facilities nationwide.

Under this initiative, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), issued by NADRA, will be used as the MR ID. The move aims to streamline patient identification and ensure seamless access to medical records regardless of where a patient seeks treatment in the country.

The rapidly increasing population and pressure on medical services, healthcare centers in the country was also kept in view while taking this initiative.

In this regard, federal health minister Syed Kamal held a special meeting with Chairman NADRA Munir Afsar. The minister stated that so far, no comprehensive data available on patients’ medical history in health sector. “We are introducing a single MRN number across Pakistan which was direly needed in this age of technology,” he said, adding that ministry of health and NADRA will work together to deliver healthcare services to people’s doorsteps.

“Through telemedicine, doctors and medicines will be brought to patients’ doorsteps,” he explained, adding that 70 per cent population visit big hospitals for their treatment instead of visiting basic health units, adding that when all heath care facilities will be provided at their door step (at basic health units), not patients will choose to go away which, he said, will lessen patients’ burden on big hospitals.

“Every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public,” he claimed, adding that we have approached NADRA authorities to cooperate regarding MRN.

He further stated that promoting digital health can make the health system more effective and sustainable. This is the time to move beyond traditional methods and include digital health in our policies.

A couple of weeks back, the minister hinted that the ministry will approach NADRA to executed this national cause. “We are going to give whole Pakistan ‘One Patient, One ID’. The CNIC (of a patient) will become [his/her] MR number,” he had said, adding that he would soon meet NADRA authorities to finalise the plan.

Earlier, a National Assembly standing committee had reviewed the progress of the “One Patient One ID” initiative. The lawmakers were informed that in the first phase equipment for the initiative had already been installed at major hospitals in Islamabad with further expansions planned by June 30.