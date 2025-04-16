Hasan Ali ties wicket record in HBL PSL

Karachi Kings’ bowler Hasan Ali has gained attention for equaling a notable record in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). In the team’s recent match against Lahore Qalandars, Hasan equaled the all-time PSL wicket record held by Wahab Riaz. This exciting milestone happened at the National Bank Stadium on April 16, 2025.

During the match, Hasan took four wickets for 28 runs in four overs. His impressive performance included dismissing key players like Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, and Sam Billings. With this achievement, Hasan now has 113 wickets in his PSL career, tying him with former Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz.

Remarkably, Hasan accomplished this record in only 83 innings, which is four innings quicker than Wahab’s total of 87. This puts Hasan in a prominent position among the leading wicket-takers in PSL history. Other notable bowlers include Shaheen Shah Afridi with 107 wickets and Shadab Khan with 96.

So far this season, Hasan Ali has been in strong form. He has taken five wickets over two games, showing his ability to bounce back. Despite a challenging outing against Multan Sultans, where he conceded 44 runs for only one wicket, his performance against Lahore highlighted his skill and determination.