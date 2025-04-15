E-Challan law challenged in Lahore High Court

The legality of issuing e-challans through Chief City cameras has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. A citizen named Falak Sher filed the petition through Advocate Mazhar Ameen Chadhar. However, the Registrar’s Office raised an objection regarding the maintainability of the petition. According to the registrar, the petitioner failed to attach a certified copy of the intra-court appeal filed earlier by the Punjab government regarding the e-challan system. In his petition, the citizen has made the Punjab government, the Home Secretary, IG Punjab, and others respondents. The petitioner contends that the current e-challan mechanism does not provide citizens with the right to a fair trial. He argues that issuing fines without hearing the affected person’s side is a violation of justice and contrary to the Constitution and law.