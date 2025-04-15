A Man Without Conscience

Former President Arif Alvi is currently in the United States, where he has made several statements regarding Pakistan’s political situation. In a recent interview with CNN, he described the current government in Pakistan as “fascist” and alleged that it operates with the support of unseen forces. He claimed that Imran Khan has been imprisoned for two years without any proven allegations and stated that during a PTI protest on November 26th, numerous party workers were killed. Additionally, he mentioned that the establishment is under pressure and is seeking excuses to initiate dialogue with Imran Khan. In a public address, Alvi recounted a conversation with a lieutenant general who purportedly admitted that the events of May 9th were a false flag operation intended to marginalize PTI. However, he did not disclose the name of the general involved.

To assess these claims, it’s essential to consider available evidence. Regarding the November 26th protest, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who led the demonstration, recently stated in a podcast that law enforcement agencies only engaged in aerial firing. He suggested that if direct firing had occurred, there would have been significant casualties. This account challenges the narrative of a massacre during the protest.

Concerning Imran Khan’s incarceration, he has been convicted in various corruption cases by the courts. Therefore, the assertion that he is imprisoned without any proven allegations appears inconsistent with judicial records.

Alvi’s claim about the May 9th events being a false flag operation, based on an unnamed source, contrasts with publicly available evidence. Media coverage and official statements have highlighted PTI’s involvement in attacks on military installations and monuments. Audio recordings and video footage have surfaced, allegedly showing PTI leaders and supporters participating in these incidents.

Regarding the establishment’s stance on dialogue with Imran Khan, recent statements suggest that any negotiations should occur among political parties. Notably, Azam Swati revealed that Imran Khan had instructed him to approach the establishment for dialogue, but there was no response. Journalists familiar with political developments have also dismissed the notion of backchannel contacts between PTI and the establishment. Alvi’s tenure as President has been marked by actions perceived as aligning with party interests. For instance, he forwarded a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the Supreme Judicial Council, which was later dismissed. Additionally, he dissolved the assemblies on the Prime Minister’s advice following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion, a move the Supreme Court later deemed unconstitutional.

He also sought the Supreme Court’s opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution, leading to a controversial interpretation that some argue exacerbated political tensions. Critics contend that these actions reflect a pattern of partisanship rather than impartiality expected from a head of state.

In conclusion, it’s crucial for political leaders and parties to prioritize national interests and uphold democratic principles. Constructive engagement through legal and constitutional means remains the most effective path forward for Pakistan’s political stability.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.