Nadia Hussain admits receiving funds from husband

Model and actress Nadia Hussain recorded her statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a bank fraud case involving her husband, Atif Khan, it was reported on Tuesday.

During a two-hour session with the FIA, Nadia Hussain admitted to receiving funds from her husband to establish her salon and spa business. However, she claimed she was unaware of the source of those funds and had never questioned her husband about them.

“I was never part of any fraud,” she clarified, asserting that she had no knowledge of any fraudulent activities her husband may have been involved in.

Hussain stated that her business is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and that the money she received from Atif Khan was declared in her tax returns as a loan. She further explained that the funds were used to open additional branches of her salon, and were not connected to any illicit activities.

The FIA questioned her regarding transactions in her business accounts and her husband’s bank accounts.

Her responses have been added to the FIA case record.

Atif Khan, Nadia Hussain’s husband, is already in FIA custody over his alleged involvement in Rs 54 crore fraud.

According to FIA Corporate Circle, Nadia Hussain has emerged as a major beneficiary in the case.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle has uncovered key evidence revealing that Nadia Hussain allegedly used funds from bank fraud to operate her two salons.

Investigations indicate that an amount of Rs 26.4 million was transferred to the salon accounts through two separate accounts belonging to Atif Khan.

The agency found that substantial amounts were transferred 19 times at different intervals since 2019. Atif Khan’s fraudulent activities reportedly caused a loss of Rs 1.2 billion to the company he was associated with.

The FIA alleges that he misused company funds for personal accounts and covered his business losses by charging them to the bank. Atif Khan is accused of transferring Rs 540 million in business losses to the bank’s accounts while personally using over Rs 110 million.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan actress tied the knot with Atif Khan in 2003 and the couple has four kids, Shadal, Shanza, Sasha and Sherdad.