Sindh protests opening of TP link canal amid water crisis

Sindh is facing a severe water crisis with a 50% shortage from the Indus River. Despite this situation, authorities have opened the controversial Taunsa-Panjnad (TP) link canal. This decision has sparked a strong protest from the Sindh government. They argue that this action will worsen the water scarcity in the region.

The Sindh government has written a letter to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). In the letter, they request the prompt shut down of the TP link canal. Sindh’s Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, highlighted the province’s ongoing struggle. He stated that Sindh faces up to 62% water shortage and cannot take on more.

Moreover, Shoro reminded officials about the 1991 agreement. According to this agreement, Punjab should share water shortages equally with Sindh. However, the current situation violates this principle, making it unfair for Sindh. The minister expressed that during this critical time, opening the canal is a significant injustice.

Finally, Sindh government spokesperson Mustafa Baloch echoed these concerns. He noted that there has been no response to their protest letter. He stressed that the people of Sindh are entitled to their adequate share of water. The government will continue to fight for their rights on this important issue.