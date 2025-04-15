Salman Khan faces new death threat, Mumbai police investigate

Bollywood star Salman Khan has received another death threat, according to Mumbai police. The threat was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department. The message warned that the actor would be targeted at his home, stating plans to bomb his vehicle.

Following the threat, Worli Police registered a case and began investigating. They are working to identify the individuals responsible for this alarming message. Authorities are taking this threat seriously, especially given Khan’s history of previous threats.

This incident is not isolated. In recent years, Khan has faced multiple threats, some tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang reportedly has a vendetta against him, which stems from his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case in 1998, a significant issue for the Bishnoi community.

In the past, there have been several alarming incidents, including two individuals trying to enter Khan’s farmhouse with fake IDs. In 2023, he received threats via email from someone claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar. All these incidents highlight the ongoing danger Khan faces in his daily life.