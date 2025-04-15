Justice Ali Baqar Najafi elevated to Supreme court by President Asif Ali Zardari

On Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari designated Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Najafi is currently a judge at the Lahore High Court (LHC). This new appointment will take effect once he takes his oath of office. The Ministry of Law & Justice announced this decision through an official notification.

The appointment follows the nomination of Justice Najafi for the position by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The JCP made this nomination on April 12. It reflects a positive consensus on Justice Najafi’s qualifications and experience. His journey through the judicial system demonstrates his commitment to justice.

Justice Najafi’s new role as a Supreme Court judge is significant. He will now contribute to key decisions that shape the country’s legal landscape. His experience at the LHC will serve him well in this elevated position.

Overall, this appointment marks an important step for Justice Najafi and the Pakistani judiciary. As he prepares to take his oath, many await his contributions at the Supreme Court. His career thus far has inspired confidence in his ability to deliver justice effectively.