Tragic IED blast in Mastung claims lives of three Balochistan constabulary personnel

A blast targeting a Balochistan Constabulary vehicle killed three policemen and injured 16 others in Mastung district. The attack occurred on Dasht Road while the vehicle was returning from Kalat. Tragically, two of the injured personnel are reported to be in critical condition.

Emergency measures were quickly implemented at Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital in Quetta. All injured personnel were initially treated at a nearby hospital before serious cases were transferred to Quetta for advanced care. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. In separate statements, they expressed sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. They also emphasized the nation’s commitment to fighting terrorism and providing immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the blast and stressed the need for quality medical care for the injured. He highlighted that no negligence would be tolerated in their treatment. This incident follows a previous suicide blast near a protest in Lak Pass, which resulted in no casualties.