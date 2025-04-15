Naima Butt faces backlash for not recognizing Hania Aamir in AI Image

Naima Butt, a prominent actress from the popular drama ‘Kabhi Mein, Kabhi Tum,’ is in hot water. She recently appeared on an ARY News sports program. During the show, guests were shown AI-generated images of celebrities. They were asked to identify these images. However, Naima did not recognize her co-star Hania Aamir.

In that same segment, Naima also failed to identify a picture of singer Shehzad Roy. She criticized the AI-generated image of him, saying it was incorrect. Naima claimed that the image inaccurately depicted his eyes, nose, and lips. Other guests agreed with her assessment about Shehzad’s picture.

When the image of Hania Aamir was shown, Naima did not recognize it either. In contrast, the other guests were quick to identify her. The host, Wasim Badami, pointed out Naima’s failure to recognize Hania. He reminded her that they had worked together on a drama.

Naima defended herself by saying she doesn’t know Hania well. This statement surprised many viewers. Critics on social media quickly responded to her remarks. Many felt she has not moved past her role in ‘Kabhi Mein, Kabhi Tum.’ Overall, Naima’s comments sparked a lively discussion online.