Sidharth Malhotra to star in big-budget comedy film in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to lead a high-budget comedy film produced by Mahaveer Jain. This project aims to make a significant impact in mainstream entertainment for 2025. Filming is expected to start in September, showing strong creative collaboration among the team.

In addition to this film, Malhotra will also appear in “Vvan,” produced by Ekta Kapoor and TVF. The shooting for “Vvan” is set to begin this summer. He has also signed on for “Race 4,” alongside Saif Ali Khan, and is in talks with director Saran Sharma for another project produced by Karan Johar.

Sources indicate that the upcoming comedy film will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is being developed as a high-concept franchise with a broad audience appeal. While the film remains untitled, the team aims to create a large-scale comedy entertainer.

Moreover, Mahaveer Jain is expanding his production slate and has partnered with Karan Johar for “Nagzilla,” a creature comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan. That film, which will also be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is scheduled to start production in September as well.