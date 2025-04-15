Islamabad united leads HBL PSL X standings, Peshawar zalmi struggles

Islamabad United is currently at the top of the HBL Pakistan Super League X standings. They have achieved two impressive victories, showing strong form in their matches. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi has had a rough start, remaining winless and sitting at the bottom of the table.

In their season opener, Islamabad United set the pace by defeating the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars. Their bowling unit, led by Shadab Khan, kept the Qalandars in check. United secured their first two points and continued their winning streak in their second match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi faced a tough challenge in their last game against Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi batted first but managed only 136 runs, falling far short of Quetta’s total of 216. This marked the beginning of a troubling week for the 2017 champions, as their performance has led to mounting pressure.

As the tournament progresses, other teams like Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are showing potential. However, Islamabad United remains dominant with a net run rate of 3.248. The next fixtures promise excitement, with Lahore taking on Karachi and Islamabad facing Multan Sultan in the coming days.