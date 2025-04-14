Karachi fire rages for 18 days, Sindh government seeks U.S. expertise

A large fire has been raging for 18 days near an oil refinery in Korangi, Karachi, and it shows no indication of diminishing. The fire broke out on March 28 during drilling for a housing project. It is believed that too many chemicals were present, triggering the blaze. In response, the Sindh government is consulting American experts to help extinguish the fire.

Last week, the federal government formed a committee of experts to investigate the cause of the fire. The Ministry of Petroleum has engaged the American company Cudd Well Control to provide support. Additionally, technical teams from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) inspected the site. They found that the fire’s intensity has not decreased and that hot water continues to leak.

During their assessment, experts observed that the borehole has expanded. The Sindh government is considering a plan to fill the borehole with cement. If necessary, they may also dig a new well to reach the source of the gas. Modern equipment is being requested to measure the gas’s quantity and temperature.

This incident highlights significant flaws in the fire safety management of Karachi. An audit in November 2023 revealed that most commercial buildings lack basic fire safety systems. Approximately 60% of these structures do not even include emergency exits for evacuation. This illustrates the urgent need for improved safety measures across the city.